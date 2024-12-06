While Hughes tragically died on November 27, 2014, Cricket Australia chose to pay tribute to him during this day-night Test match

Australia's Mitchell Starc (C) celebrates the first ball dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal with teammates on the first day of 2nd Test (Pic: AFP)

During the pink-ball Test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, the Australian players wore black armbands on their shirt sleeves to honor the memory of Phillip Hughes.

The gesture marked the 10th anniversary of the tragic death of the former cricketer, who passed away after being struck on the head during a Sheffield Shield match.

While Hughes tragically died on November 27, 2014, Cricket Australia chose to pay tribute to him during this day-night Test match, ensuring his legacy was remembered in the spotlight of international cricket.

Before the start of play, a documentary showcasing the life and career of the opening batter was screened at the stadium, allowing fans and players alike to reflect on his contributions to the sport.

Additionally, players in the Sheffield Shield matches held earlier in the week also wore black armbands to mark the anniversary of the New South Wales cricketer's passing, ensuring his memory was honored across various levels of the game.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. India made three changes with Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Ravichandran Ashwin returning to the playing XI, replacing Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar. For Australia, Scott Boland replaced injured pace-bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Perth by 295 runs.

"I'm batting in the middle order, which is different but I'm ready for the challenge. I have been here for two weeks now. Ready to go now," Rohit said at the toss.

"What the boys did in Perth was superb. It's a long series, we'll try and do most things right. The fast bowlers are happy (with the break). We want to carry from where we left. Looks like a good pitch, looks a bit dry at the moment, enough grass covering as well. There will be something in it for everyone."

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.