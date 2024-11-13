Pacer Shami set for comeback in Bengal vs MP Ranji game

Ojha said Shami will spearhead the Bengal pace bowling unit and the Indian thinktank in Australia too will closely follow Shami’s outing

Mohammed Shami

Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami will make his much-anticipated return to competitive cricket after a hiatus of nearly a year through Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore from Wednesday, announced Cricket Association of Bengal.

Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 World Cup final on November 19 due to an ankle injury and the subsequent surgery, will aim to prove his fitness in a real match situation after undergoing intense rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“In a major boost to Indian cricket and the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, star pacer Mohammad Shami will make a comeback into competitive cricket for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore starting on Wednesday,” CAB secretary Naresh Ojha said in a statement.

Ojha said Shami will spearhead the Bengal pace bowling unit and the Indian thinktank in Australia too will closely follow Shami’s outing.

Meanwhile, in Elite Group ‘A’ league match, defending champions Mumbai will be playing against Services in New Delhi. After four games Mumbai are placed third place with 16 points, while Services have 13 points to their credit.

