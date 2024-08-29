Pakistan conceded a massive 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the first match of the two-game Test series

Shaheen Afridi (Pic AFP)

Listen to this article PAK vs BAN: Shaheen Afridi left out of playing XI for 2nd Test, confirms coach x 00:00

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie on Thursday confirmed that star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped from the playing eleven in the PAK vs BAN second Test.

Pakistan conceded a massive 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the first match of the two-game Test series.

In the first Test match, Afridi picked up two wickets and conceded 96 runs at an average of 48.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gillespie said that the team management had a "good conversation" with the pacer. The head coach added that Afridi "understands and appreciates" the decision.

"Shaheen's missed out this game. We've had a good conversation with him, and he fully understands and appreciates the thinking behind it. Shaheen's been given some feedback. He's working on some things with his bowling to be as effective as he possibly can be. He's working really well with Azhar Mahmood. We want to see Shaheen at his best because we've got a lot of cricket in all formats and Shaheen's going to play a really big role in that," Gillespie was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Gillespie added that the team management is allowing him to "go and spend some time with his family" since he just became a father a few days back.

"Shaheen's had an interesting last couple of weeks. He's a new father. We're seeing an opportunity where we're able to allow him to go and spend some time with his family as well."

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

At the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more.

The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket.

Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first PAK vs BAN Test.

