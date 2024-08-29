Asian Champions Trophy: Lifetime ban for three Pakistani hockey players seeking asylum in Europe

Secretary-General Rana Mujahid’s announcement underscores the gravity of the situation and the PHF’s stance on such matters

Representational Image (Pic: AFP)

Three Pakistani hockey players and a physiotherapist have been handed lifetime bans for their attempt to seek asylum in a European country, following their covert departure from Pakistan without informing the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

On Thursday, PHF Secretary-General Rana Mujahid confirmed that Murtaza Yaqoob, Ihtesham Aslam, and Abdur Rahman—along with their physiotherapist, Waqas—had traveled to the Netherlands and Poland last month for the Nations Cup. Unbeknownst to the PHF, the quartet used this opportunity to pursue asylum, which has led to their severe penalty.

The players and the physiotherapist, who were part of the Pakistani hockey delegation, had been entrusted with representing their country in the prestigious tournament. However, their actions have not only compromised their own careers but also cast a shadow over the integrity of the PHF. The decision to seek asylum while participating in an international sports event reflects a significant breach of trust and responsibility.

Secretary-General Rana Mujahid’s announcement underscores the gravity of the situation and the PHF’s stance on such matters. The federation’s decision to impose lifetime bans is a clear message to all athletes and support staff about the consequences of such actions. The PHF’s policy is designed to maintain discipline and uphold the honor of Pakistani sports on the global stage.

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about the pressures faced by athletes and the lengths they might go to in search of better opportunities or safety. It also highlights the need for robust support systems within sports organizations to address underlying issues that might lead to such drastic measures by individuals.

The lifetime bans imposed on Yaqoob, Aslam, Rahman, and Waqas are a reminder of the stringent regulations governing international sports and the expectations placed on those who represent their nations. As the PHF moves forward, it will likely take additional measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure that all representatives of Pakistani hockey adhere to the highest standards of conduct and integrity.

This situation marks a critical juncture for the PHF and Pakistani hockey, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability within the realm of sports.

"When the team returned home and we announced a training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy, the three informed us that due to domestic issues they wouldn't be able to attend the camp," Mujahid said.

"Later we came to know that they had flown out to Holland once again on the same Schengen visas issued to the team and sought political asylum there," he added.

Mujahid said it was a "disappointing" episode for Pakistan hockey, which would make it difficult to apply for visas to European countries for international competitions.

He said that the PHF Congress had approved the lifetime ban and asked the PHF president to make efforts through the Pakistan consulate to bring them back for disciplinary action.

"We have already notified the interior and foreign ministries for further action," he added.

The former Olympian acknowledged that while the PHF's financial situation was challenging and that players had faced delays in their travel allowances and daily subsistence payments, these issues did not justify abandoning the national team and bringing disrepute to the country.

(With agency inputs)