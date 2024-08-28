CTC clinch men’s hockey title

CTC scored the opening goal through Manpreet Singh, who did well to tap home

CTC players celebrate with the Late Gilbert Pereira Trophy on Sunday

Champions Training Centre (CTC) clinched their second successive title, defeating arch-rivals UB Boys by a fighting 2-1 margin in a thrilling elite men’s final of the St Peter’s Hockey Tournament for the Late Gilbert Pereira Trophy at the St Stanislaus HS ground, Bandra, on Sunday.

CTC scored the opening goal through Manpreet Singh, who did well to tap home.

UB Boys found the equaliser through a penalty corner from Ganesh Patit. However, CTC regained the lead when Arjun Gupta scored from a quick counter-attack, sealing CTC’s triumph.