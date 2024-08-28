Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nagal loses to Griekspoor in Rd 1

Nagal loses to Griekspoor in Rd 1

Updated on: 28 August,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Top

Nagal broke his rival twice while the Dutchman converted six of his 11 break chances in the two hour and 20-minute contest

Nagal loses to Griekspoor in Rd 1

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
Nagal loses to Griekspoor in Rd 1
x
00:00

India’s top player Sumit Nagal crashed out of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the season, after suffering a straight-set defeat to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round here.


Also Read: ‘I’ll miss the winning feeling most’



Nagal struggled with his first serve, winning only 61 per cent of those points to lose 1-6, 3-6, 6-7(8) to Griekspoor, who won 87 per cent of his first serve points on Monday night. Nagal broke his rival twice while the Dutchman converted six of his 11 break chances in the two hour and 20-minute contest.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

us open tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK