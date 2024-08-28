Nagal loses to Griekspoor in Rd 1

Nagal broke his rival twice while the Dutchman converted six of his 11 break chances in the two hour and 20-minute contest

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AP, PTI

India’s top player Sumit Nagal crashed out of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the season, after suffering a straight-set defeat to Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in the opening round here.

Nagal struggled with his first serve, winning only 61 per cent of those points to lose 1-6, 3-6, 6-7(8) to Griekspoor, who won 87 per cent of his first serve points on Monday night. Nagal broke his rival twice while the Dutchman converted six of his 11 break chances in the two hour and 20-minute contest.

