‘I’ll miss the winning feeling most’

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Ill miss the winning feeling most

Updated on: 28 August,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

The injury-plagued former world number three went down to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 defeat to American 13th seed Ben Shelton, his eighth first round exit at his last 10 Slams

Dominic Thiem signs autographs after his loss to Ben Shelton in New York on Monday. Pic/AFP

Dominic Thiem admitted he will miss the “high” of winning after his Grand Slam career came to an end at the US Open on Monday on the same Arthur Ashe court where he won his only major in 2020. 


The injury-plagued former world number three went down to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 defeat to American 13th seed Ben Shelton, his eighth first round exit at his last 10 Slams. 



Also Read: Champs energised!


Thiem had already announced his intention to retire from tennis on home ground in Vienna in October, giving up on his fruitless battle to fully recover from a persistent wrist injury. “I think that the thing I will miss the most is the feeling after winning a great match, it’s not really comparable to anything else,” said Thiem. “You don’t really get this feeling, in my case, in life outside of tennis, because it’s like, a real high. It’s like being on drugs a little bit, I guess.” 

When Thiem captured his first Slam by defeating Alexander Zverev from two sets down in the 2020 US Open final, it appeared that he was finally poised to challenge the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the highest level. 

It also ended a sequence of three defeats in three Slam finals — to Nadal at the 2018 and 2019 French Open and against Djokovic in five sets at the 2020 Australian Open. 

However, his career went into a tailspin in the summer of 2021 when he suffered a wrist injury at the Mallorca ATP tournament. Thiem suffered serious ligament damage and was forced to sit out the rest of 2021. 

