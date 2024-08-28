Champs energised!

Men’s title-holder Djokovic enjoys ‘electric’ crowd during 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 win over Albot; women’s victor Gauff banks on last year’s ‘vibes’ to cruise past Gracheva

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Radu Albot of Moldova at the US Open in New York on Monday. Pic/AP; PTI; (right) USA’s Coco Gauff during her win over France’s Varvara Gracheva on Day One of the US Open in New York on Monday. Pic/AFP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Radu Albot on Monday as Coco Gauff launched her defence of the women’s title with a convincing victory.

Djokovic, seeking his 25th Grand Slam title and his first since his victory at Flushing Meadows last year, wasn’t his sharpest self. But he was more than a match for 138th-ranked Albot, breaking the Moldovan six times on the way to a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Djoko’s record 78th win

He notched a men’s record 78th match win on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he said the “electric” energy of the night session was unlike any other. “The night sessions here are best in the world,” said Djokovic, who capped the action on a day that drew a record 74,641 spectators according to the US Tennis Association. That included a day-session crowd of 42,886 and a record-setting night-session crowd of 31,775.

“There’s an incredible energy, and with the new rule this year that the crowd can move around, there are a lot of things happening,” the four-time champion said.

Seeded second behind Jannik Sinner, Djokovic is vying to become the first man to repeat in New York since Roger Federer won five straight US Opens from 2004-2008. He’s coming off an emotional triumph at the Paris Olympics, but Djokovic has yet to capture a Grand Slam title this year. He had 10 double faults among 40 unforced errors, but was nevertheless in full control throughout the two hour, seven minute contest.

Gauff, meanwhile, powered into the second round with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over France’s Varvara Gracheva. The American needed just 66 minutes to beat 66th-ranked Gracheva.

Gauff feels pressure

She saved eight break points—including two with aces in the final game. “It is definitely a lot of pressure this tournament but I’m just enjoying it,” said Gauff, who is seeded third behind World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. “Last year was incredible, so I’m just bringing those vibes and whatever happens, happens.”

74,641

Day One attendance at the US Open in New York

