Team India eye record haul with largest ever contingent at Paris

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Battered by life but not beaten by its many challenges, an 84-strong contingent of Indian para-athletes, the largest ever in the country’s history, would be eyeing an unparalleled gold rush when the Paralympic Games begin here on Wednesday.

India won a record 19 medals, including five gold, in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 for a 24th-place finish in the overall rankings.

Three years on, the country’s target is more than 25 medals with a double-digit haul in gold. India won a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last year. India is competing in 12 sports this time, as against nine by a 54-member team in Tokyo.

