Ugarte’s Man Utd medical set after 60 million euros agreement with PSG

Manchester United’s longtime pursuit of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte has made serious headway, as they have reportedly reached an agreement of 50 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons for the Uruguayan’s signature.

Ugarte, 23, will travel to Manchester on Tuesday for his medical, following which the player will sign his contract, The Athletic reported. Ugarte has been open for a move to Manchester United since the start of the summer transfer window but United were reluctant to reach the steep price tag set by PSG. The 10 million in add-ons will be performance based bonuses, which PSG will require if Ugarte fulfills the criteria.

