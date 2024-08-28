Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ugartes Man Utd medical set after 60 million euros agreement with PSG

Ugarte’s Man Utd medical set after 60 million euros agreement with PSG

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Ugarte, 23, will travel to Manchester on Tuesday for his medical, following which the player will sign his contract, The Athletic reported

Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United’s longtime pursuit of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte has made serious headway, as they have reportedly reached an agreement of 50 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons for the Uruguayan’s signature.


Also Read: ‘I want to continue’



Ugarte, 23, will travel to Manchester on Tuesday for his medical, following which the player will sign his contract, The Athletic reported. Ugarte has been open for a move to Manchester United since the start of the summer transfer window but United were reluctant to reach the steep price tag set by PSG. The 10 million in add-ons will be performance based bonuses, which PSG will require if Ugarte fulfills the criteria.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester united Paris St Germain football sports news Sports Update

manchester united Paris St Germain football sports news Sports Update

