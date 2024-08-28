Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023, drops retirement plan; says he’ll probably look to end career in Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘I want to continue’ x 00:00

There are not many players in the history of football that have had a career quite like Cristiano Ronaldo. A journey which started in the streets in Madeira is likely to be called curtain upon in Saudi Arabia as confirmed by the Al-Nassr striker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo’s journey has seen him score goals all around the world. After successful stints in Spain, Italy and England, Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023 and has scored 61 goals in 67 games whilst providing 16 assists.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years but probably I will retire at Al Nassr. I’m very happy at this club, and I feel good in this country too, I love playing in Saudi Arabia. I want to continue,” said Ronaldo to Portuguese TV channel NOW.

Also Read: New format promises more teams and games

450 goals in 438 games

The Portuguese star’s most successful time came for Real Madrid where he attained the status of all-time great. In 438 games, Ronaldo smashed the ball to the back of the net an astonishing 450 times. He is also the all-time leading top-scorer internationally.

The Portugal captain was insistent that, despite being one of the best players in football history, he does not want a farewell tour with the national team and it will be a ‘very spontaneous decision’.

“When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone beforehand and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a well-thought-out one. Right now, what I want most is to help the national team in its upcoming matches. We have the Nations League coming up soon and I would really like to play there,” he added.

UEFA to honour Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be honoured with a special award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his remarkable legacy in the prestigious competition.

“Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass. His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours,” read the statement by UEFA president.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever