Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > New format promises more teams and games

New format promises more teams and games

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Geneva
AP , PTI |

Top

“The key aim is to improve competitive balance and sporting interest and in the process increase the number of meaningful matches—matches with something at stake for both sides— throughout the competition,” UEFA said

New format promises more teams and games

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
New format promises more teams and games
x
00:00

The new Champions League format this season will see more teams playing more games for more prize money. On Thursday, the Union of European Football Associations makes the draw in Monaco for the match schedule of the new single-standings league phase that replaces the traditional group stage.


The first new Champions League format since 2003 promises more of almost everything that Europe’s wealthiest and most influential clubs wanted from UEFA.
There are four more places in a 36-team line-up; at least eight games each instead of six; Champions League games scheduled in January for the first time; a prize money rise of at least 25 per cent to a minimum of 2.5 billion euros (USD 2.8 billion).



Also Read: Pakistan don’t have pool to draw from: Naqvi


There also was more evidence, at UEFA’s European Championship this summer, that constant expansion of international competitions is leaving players tired and unable to perform at their best year-round. The new league phase in European club soccer’s marquee event will have 144 total games compared to 96 in the group stage last season.

“The key aim is to improve competitive balance and sporting interest and in the process increase the number of meaningful matches—matches with something at stake for both sides— throughout the competition,” UEFA said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uefa champions league football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK