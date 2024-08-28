“The key aim is to improve competitive balance and sporting interest and in the process increase the number of meaningful matches—matches with something at stake for both sides— throughout the competition,” UEFA said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article New format promises more teams and games x 00:00

The new Champions League format this season will see more teams playing more games for more prize money. On Thursday, the Union of European Football Associations makes the draw in Monaco for the match schedule of the new single-standings league phase that replaces the traditional group stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first new Champions League format since 2003 promises more of almost everything that Europe’s wealthiest and most influential clubs wanted from UEFA.

There are four more places in a 36-team line-up; at least eight games each instead of six; Champions League games scheduled in January for the first time; a prize money rise of at least 25 per cent to a minimum of 2.5 billion euros (USD 2.8 billion).

Also Read: Pakistan don’t have pool to draw from: Naqvi

There also was more evidence, at UEFA’s European Championship this summer, that constant expansion of international competitions is leaving players tired and unable to perform at their best year-round. The new league phase in European club soccer’s marquee event will have 144 total games compared to 96 in the group stage last season.

“The key aim is to improve competitive balance and sporting interest and in the process increase the number of meaningful matches—matches with something at stake for both sides— throughout the competition,” UEFA said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever