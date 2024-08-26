Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Novak calls for clear protocols as Sinner escapes doping ban

Updated on: 26 August,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Djokovic said players who have bemoaned a lack of transparency in the Sinner case make a valid point.

Jannik Sinner

Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic called for “clear protocols” and “standardised approaches” to tennis doping cases on Saturday in response to the announcement that top-ranked Jannik Sinner had escaped a ban despite two positive tests this year. 


Also Read: England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of remaining Tests vs SL



Djokovic said players who have bemoaned a lack of transparency in the Sinner case make a valid point. “As I understood, his case was cleared the moment basically it was announced. But, you know, I think five or six months passed since the news [of the positive tests] was brought to him and his team. So, yeah, there is a lot of issues in the system,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.


“We see lack of standardised and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players that are questioning whether they are treated the same,” Djokovic added. Several players have suggested Sinner received special treatment because of his ranking, asking why he was not provisionally suspended as the investigation that exonerated him played out. Sinner insisted on Friday that he was treated the same as any other player.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

