Pakistan, England will be joint-winners if rain plays spoilsport

Updated on: 12 November,2022 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

“The first priority will be to complete a shortened match on Sunday if required, meaning the overs will be reduced before the reserve day is activated,” a BoM statement said

Jos Buttler and Babar Azam. Pics/AFP


England and Pakistan could share the T20 World Cup trophy as rain threatens to play spoilsport on Sunday as well as the reserve day at the MCG here.


Currently there is a 95 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday, with up to 25mm predicted to fall, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).



Unfortunately, the forecast for Monday—the designated reserve day—is similar with 95 per cent chance of rain. Tournament rules for the final state that at least 10 overs a side are needed to constitute a knockout stage match. If rain prevents play on both days then England and Pakistan will be forced to share the trophy.

“The first priority will be to complete a shortened match on Sunday if required, meaning the overs will be reduced before the reserve day is activated,” a BoM statement said.

