Pakistan grounds may not satisfy fans

Updated on: 30 January,2025 06:28 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

“PCB has promised a world-class experience at these renovated venues for the Champions Trophy. But whether they can deliver on that promise remains to be seen,” the source said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A source following the  construction work of the stadiums hosting the Champions Trophy expressed doubts over whether the stadiums will be able to deliver the optimum experience for fans.


“PCB has promised a world-class experience at these renovated venues for the Champions Trophy. But whether they can deliver on that promise remains to be seen,” the source said.


Champions Trophy 2025 pakistan cricket news

