Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi to undergo rehab in London after knee injury

Shaheen will miss the home series against England but is likely to return for the tri series between New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi. File Pic
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that the injured star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation following a knee injury.
PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro said in a release that Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medicine and rehabilitation facilities in the world.
"In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there. The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup." While in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.
Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.
Last week Afridi was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He will also stay out of action during the home series against England, which will start on September 20, but will return to action during the New Zealand Tri-Series in October, which will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.
