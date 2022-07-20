Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gets past 3000 run landmark in Tests

Azam struck a fine half-century in the on-going match against SL. This was his 22nd 50 in Test cricket. He was eventually bowled by spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya for 55 off 104 balls

Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Pic/ AFP

Pakistan batter and skipper Babar Azam completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket on Tuesday. Azam reached this landmark during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Azam struck a fine half-century, his 22nd in Tests, before he was bowled by spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya for 55 off 104 balls.

Now in his 73 Test innings, he has scored a total of 3,025 runs at an average of 47.26. He has 7 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the longest format of the game. Coming to the match. Pakistan has been set a target of 342 runs to win the match. The visitors are well on course to do so as they finished Day four at 222/3, with Mohammad Rizwan 7* and Abdullah Shafique 112* unbeaten at the crease.

In his 41 match Test career so far he has scored 6 Test hundreds but some may question his conversion rate. However, his limited overs numbers remain impeccable and there's no reason why he cannot replicate the sort of conversion boom Joe Root has encountered in the last year and a half.

