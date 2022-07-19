Chandimal helps Sri Lanka take command against Pakistan on Day 3

Sri Lanka has a comfortable 333-run lead and should feel happy as no team has chased that many to win a Test match at this ground. The highest successful run chase in Galle is 268 for four by SL against New Zealand in 2019

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third day of play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

An unbeaten 86 by Dinesh Chandimal put Sri Lanka in a commanding position in the first test against Pakistan as it finished 329 for nine on Day Three in Galle on Monday.

