Pat Cummins rested for Australia's series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand

Updated on: 18 July,2022 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Australia is scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals in Townsville on Aug. 28, 30 and Sept. 3 starting August 28 before a three-game series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sept. 6, 8 and 11

Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins. Pic courtesy/Twitter


Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia's limited-overs series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand starting next month as part of his preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia is scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals in Townsville on Aug. 28, 30 and Sept. 3 starting August 28 before a three-game series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sept. 6, 8 and 11.

Fast bowler Sean Abbott and spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa have been recalled to the squad that will be led by Aaron Finch. Australia's extended tour of Sri Lanka ended last week with the teams splitting the T20 and ODI series before the two-match Test series ended 1-1. Cricket Australia on Monday announced the team for the so-called Top End series, saying pace bowler Cummins, is being managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer.

"These series against New Zealand, the world's No. 1-ranked ODI side, and Zimbabwe will be good contests, providing an opportunity to play some great cricket in the lead up to the home summer," Australia selector George Bailey said. Middle-order batter Travis Head will miss the series to be with his partner, Jess, for the birth of their first child.


Australia will host the Twenty20 World Cup, with the first round starting Oct. 16. Defending champion Australia's tournament opener is against New Zealand on Oct. 22.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. 

