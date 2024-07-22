Pakistan thump Nepal by nine wickets

With this win the Nida Dar-led side have two points from as many Group A matches, and the win also has boosted their net run rate to +0.40

Gull Feroza’s belligerent fifty helped Pakistan beat Nepal by nine wickets on Sunday and stay in contention for a semi-final berth in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Feroza (57, 35b, 10x4) was helped copiously by her partner Muneeba Ali (46 not out, 34b, 8x4) as Pakistan raced past the target of 109 in just 11.5 overs. They added 105 runs for the opening wicket.

With this win the Nida Dar-led side have two points from as many Group A matches, and the win also has boosted their net run rate to +0.40.

However, Pakistan, who were beaten by India in their first match, will have to defeat UAE in their last group game to retain the semi-final hopes as Nepal also have two points. But for this position of relative comfort, Pakistan will have to thank Feroza and her aggressive intent. The right-hand batter reached her 50 in just 30 balls.

Earlier, Nepal couldn’t do much with the bat. Lower middle-order batter Kabita Joshi top scored for them with 31 not out.

Brief scores

Nepal 108-6 in 20 overs (K Joshi 31 not out; S Iqbal 2-19) lost to Pakistan 110-1 in 11.5 overs (G Feroza 57, M Ali 46 not out) by nine wickets

