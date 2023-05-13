Tennis ball fiesta in the form of Supreme Trophy to unfold under floodlights at Kalina, Santacruz soon

Paras Mhambrey (standing) addresses the media during the 10th Supremo Trophy Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament launch on Saturday

Listen to this article Paras Mhambrey hails tennis ball popularity in Mumbai x 00:00

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey knows the importance of tennis ball cricket. It is this form of the game which led to his passion for serious fast bowling. After excelling in it during inter-wing games at his erstwhile Worli dwelling, Mhambrey joined famous coach Ramakant Achrekar’s nets at Shivaji Park on the recommendation of another coach - Rajan Tewari.

On Saturday, as chief guest at the launch of the 10th Supremo Trophy Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament, which will be played under floodlights at the Air India Sports Club ground, Kalina, Santacruz from May 17 to 21, Mhambrey said: “From the players’ point of view, it gives them a perfect platform as tennis ball cricket is widely played in Mumbai, but now it has become extremely popular throughout the country. There are so many professional players who have gone on to play leather ball cricket after playing tennis ball cricket, which is unbelievable.

“Tennis ball cricket has also become professional as players are in demand to play for different teams which ensures they have an opportunity to earn income and that’s good for the game and the young players.”

Also Read: IPL 2023: No upside at Uppal

Teams from Delhi, Kolkata, Karnataka and Gujarat will be competing for top honours.

There will also be three teams each from Pune and Mumbai and teams from Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Uran, Nagar and Thane.

The tournament offers a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh for the winners and Rs nine lakh for the runners-up. In addition, the Player of the Series will get a Maruti car, while the Best Batsman, Best Bowler and Best Fielder will be presented with scooters.

Film actor, director and producer Mahesh Manjrekar, Adv Dr Anil Parab, former Transport & Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Government of Maharashtra and the pioneer of Supremo Trophy Sanjay Potnis, MLA Maharashtra Government and former BEST Chairman, were present at the launch.