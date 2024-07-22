Paris Olympics 2024: Rishabh Pant shares special message for India athletes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also provided financial support to the Indian Olympic Association. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the board will provide Rs. 8.5 crore to the IOA for the Paris Olympics 2024 campaign

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant extended his wishes to the Indian athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian contingent, which features 117 athletes, will be eying their best-ever medal haul in Paris, which will begin on July 26.

Ahead of the Summer Games, the T20 World Cup champion shared a video message on his social media post for the athletes and captioned it, "May the tricolour fly high at Paris. Wishing our Indian Olympic athletes all the best for Paris 2024."

Wishing our Indian Olympic athletes all the best for Paris 2024. 🇮🇳#RP17 pic.twitter.com/aeqsFu0r4w — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 22, 2024

"Hello India, let's come together and support our Indian Olympic athletes who've been working tirelessly throughout the years to make our country proud. Let's show our appreciation for their hard work as they shine on the biggest stage of the world," Pant said in the video message.

Team India's best medal tally was during the Tokyo Olympics where the nation clinched seven medals including one gold, two silver and four bronze.

Shah took to X to announce the decision and also wished the Indian contingent luck.

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind! @Media_SAI || @WeAreTeamIndia || @Olympics || #Paris2024Olympics," tweeted Shah.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on July 26 and will go on till August 11. 117 athletes will represent India across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics 2024.

(With ANI Inputs)