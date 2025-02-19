While Parveen Kumar was a key force in Falcon Risers Hyderabad’s lethal bowling attack, finishing among the top three on the Season 2 wicket-takers list with 15 scalps. While their campaign ended short of reaching the finals, the team’s evolution from the previous season was evident

Parveen Kumar

Standout contributions and a defining season for Parveen Kumar and Vicky Bhoir of Falcon Risers Hyderabad are some of the exceptional and punching above their weight performance instances that defines their Season 2 ISPL journey. The remarkable journey of the 2025 edition of ISPL for Hyderabad is also attributed to the strong team bonding and pre-season preparations that the team underwent.

While Parveen Kumar was a key force in Falcon Risers Hyderabad’s lethal bowling attack, finishing among the top three on the Season 2 wicket-takers list with 15 scalps. The highlight of his standout performance of the season was against Srinagar, where he dismantled their top order with a deadly spell of 4/13 in 2 overs, propelling the team to a crucial league-stage victory.

While their campaign ended short of reaching the finals, the team’s evolution from the previous season was evident. A well-planned scouting process unearthed game-changing talent, complemented by expert coaching and world-class training facilities, including a 15-day high-performance camp at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru and an acclimatization camp in Pune were testament to the team’s memorable journey in the 2025 edition.

Reflecting on the team’s growth this season, co-owner Ram Charan stated, “The way this team has evolved from last season is truly inspiring. Entering the knockout stage in the league as a second ranked team and fighting till the very end is no mean feat. I’m incredibly proud of the boys for their commitment, passion, and hunger to win. This season was a massive step forward, and I have no doubt that the Falcons will soar even higher in the seasons to come”

Vicky Bhoir emerged as one of the biggest revelations of ISPL Season 2. The speedster clocked the tournament’s fastest delivery at 143.5 KPH and delivered a record-breaking spell of 4/6, the best bowling figures in ISPL history, against Kolkata. His fiery pace played a crucial role in securing a thrilling one-run victory—sweet redemption for the team’s heartbreak loss to the same opponent last season.

Team owner Irfan Razack echoed the sentiment, “This season has been about resilience. The way our players fought, bounced back, and delivered dominant performances is commendable. We set out to build a team that not only competes but inspires, and I believe we have done exactly that.”

Mansoor KL, the silent warrior, delivered when it mattered the most. His blistering 46* off 19 balls in the semifinal ensured the Falcons posted a competitive total of 89/6 in 10 overs. He also registered the second-best bowling figures in ISPL history with a 4/7 spell against Mumbai and maintained the tournament’s best economy rate of 3.20 runs per over.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad’s ability to handle high-pressure situations was evident throughout the season. Vishwajit Thakur’s composed final over secured a 13-run win over Srinagar, helping the team finish second in the league stage. Meanwhile, Irfan Umair, the team’s costliest player and renowned death-over specialist, showcased his composure against Bengaluru, conceding just three runs in the final over to seal a dramatic victory.

A crucial part of this journey has also been the commitment of the performance staff working tirelessly behind the scenes, including Head of Cricket Anant Tambavekar, Head Coach Chetan Padiyar, Batting Coach Yogesh Pawar, Assistant Coach Vishal Kalyankar, Team Manager Afzal Pinitod, Performance Trainer Uday Sonawane, and Team Physio Dr. Onkar Aghav.

Head of Cricket Anant Tambavekar reflected on the team’s transformation: “We always believed in this squad’s potential, and they delivered some incredible performances. The team played with heart, passion, and a fearless mindset. This is just the beginning of what we are building.”

Head Coach Chetan Padiyar added, “The bond within this team is what makes us special. From the pre-season training camps to the high-pressure games, the boys stood by each other and played as a unit. This season was a step in the right direction, and we’ll come back stronger next year.”

Falcon Risers Hyderabad may not have finished on the winning side in Season 2 but they have laid a strong and a dynamic team to spearhead the attack for Hyderabad for the future. With ISPL Season 3 set for 2026, the Falcon's aim is nothing short of the Championship title.

