Parveen Kumar shines as Falcon Risers Hyderabad put up a dominant show against Srinagar

Falcon Risers Hyderabad delivered a commanding performance to secure their fourth victory in ISPL Season 2, crushing Srinagar by nine wickets at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium on Sunday. A masterclass in disciplined bowling from Parveen Kumar set the tone for Hyderabad, restricting Srinagar to a meager 62/8 before a blistering knock from Krishna Satpute sealed the chase in just 5.2 overs.

Inspired by Mitchell Starc, Praveen trained rigorously for seven years, doing off jobs here and there and slowly mastering tennis-ball cricket and excelling in local leagues before earning a spot in ISPL Season 2. His selection brought both financial stability and a platform to showcase his talent. Parveen Kumar’s journey from playing in local leagues to dominating ISPL reflects the spirit of the tournament—where raw talent meets opportunity.

On Sunday, Parveen delivered his best spell of the tournament, taking 4 wickets for just 13 runs in 2 overs, dismantling Srinagar’s top order. His standout moment was dismissing Sagar Ali, the lone batter who looked settled. Despite nursing a groin injury, Parveen showed incredible resilience, emerging as the season’s leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps in five innings at an economy of 7.00.

Parveen Kumar on his match-winning performance: “This is the best spell of my career so far, and I owe it all to my coaches. I simply followed their instructions and focused on restricting runs. Taking four wickets, especially Sagar Ali’s, was crucial for our team. Despite the injury, I knew I had a job to do, and I feel I could have bowled even better if fully fit. I dedicate this award to the coaching staff, whose preparation and guidance have been invaluable.”

Life for Parveen was not always that easy as it seems. Raised in Haryana, he was forced to discontinue school right after his second standard only to be a support to his family, working various jobs tight from the very early age. Despite losing his mother a decade ago and his father in 2021, he remained determined to chase his dream and discovered his passion for cricket in 2018 and pursued it with all his might.

With Hyderabad chasing a modest target, Krishna Satpute turned on the fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 46 off just 16 balls, including five massive sixes and two boundaries. His aggressive approach ensured Hyderabad crossed the finish line in record time.

Krishna Satpute on his innings: “I just played my natural game and backed myself to go big. We wanted to finish the chase quickly and keep the net run rate high. The team’s energy is fantastic, and we’re only getting stronger with every match.”

Vishal Kalyankar, Assistant Coach, Falcon Risers Hyderabad: “Parveen’s performance today was nothing short of spectacular. His ability to execute under pressure is what makes him a standout bowler. Despite carrying an injury, he delivered when it mattered the most. Our bowling unit has been exceptional, and performances like these will only strengthen our campaign going forward. Krishna Satpute’s fearless batting was equally crucial in sealing the victory in record time, and his ability to dominate the chase speaks volumes about his confidence and skill.”

With this victory, Hyderabad sits in second place on the points table, boasting the best net run rate (2.283) in the league. They now gear up for a crucial clash against Chennai on February 4 at 5:30 PM, looking to extend their winning momentum.

