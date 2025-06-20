Breaking News
Nissanka's 187 helps Sri Lanka fight back in first Test vs Bangladesh

Nissanka’s 187 helps Sri Lanka fight back in first Test vs Bangladesh

Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP |

Top

The 27-year-old opener anchored the Sri Lanka innings before they finished on 368-4 at stumps, behind Bangladesh’s 495. He struck several key partnerships before he was bowled by Hasan Mahmud towards the end of the day’s play

Pathum Nissanka. Pic/AFP

Pathum Nissanka’s career-best 187 helped Sri Lanka finish Day Three of the first Test against Bangladesh in a strong position on Thursday, only 127 runs off the Tigers’s first innings score. 

The 27-year-old opener anchored the Sri Lanka innings before they finished on 368-4 at stumps, behind Bangladesh’s 495. He struck several key partnerships before he was bowled by Hasan Mahmud towards the end of the day’s play.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


