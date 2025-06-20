The 27-year-old opener anchored the Sri Lanka innings before they finished on 368-4 at stumps, behind Bangladesh’s 495. He struck several key partnerships before he was bowled by Hasan Mahmud towards the end of the day’s play

Pathum Nissanka. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Nissanka’s 187 helps Sri Lanka fight back in first Test vs Bangladesh x 00:00

Pathum Nissanka’s career-best 187 helped Sri Lanka finish Day Three of the first Test against Bangladesh in a strong position on Thursday, only 127 runs off the Tigers’s first innings score.

The 27-year-old opener anchored the Sri Lanka innings before they finished on 368-4 at stumps, behind Bangladesh’s 495. He struck several key partnerships before he was bowled by Hasan Mahmud towards the end of the day’s play.

