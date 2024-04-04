Breaking News
PCB chief furious over handling pacers injury
PCB chief furious over handling pacer’s injury

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

“Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan’s treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon,” the source said

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi, is furious over the way board officials have handled the injury of young Ehsanullah. Ehsan, 21, made a big impact in last year’s Pakistan Super League with his pace and went on to play in three T20 matches against Afghanistan in Sharjah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand. But after the New Zealand series he suffered an elbow injury and was sidelined for the Asia Cup and World Cup. “Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan’s treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon,” the source said.


Also Read: IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav's pace impresses former England pacer Broad


