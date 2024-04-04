PCB chief furious over handling pacer’s injury

“Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan’s treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon,” the source said

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi, is furious over the way board officials have handled the injury of young Ehsanullah. Ehsan, 21, made a big impact in last year’s Pakistan Super League with his pace and went on to play in three T20 matches against Afghanistan in Sharjah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand. But after the New Zealand series he suffered an elbow injury and was sidelined for the Asia Cup and World Cup. “Mohsin Naqvi is very upset after this incident came out. Chances are that some of the officials responsible for supervising Ehsan’s treatment will find themselves out of jobs very soon,” the source said.

