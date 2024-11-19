"Five players were in their rooms when the fire broke out. It has caused damage to some property of the players and officials," he said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article PCB ends National Women's Championship after fire incident in team hotel x 00:00

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to abruptly end the National Women's Championship here on Monday after five players had a close shave following a fire incident in the team hotel. The PCB had booked an entire floor for the five competing sides and team officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source said that when the fire broke out, barring five players, all the other cricketers and officials were at the National Stadium either for matches or net sessions. "Five players were in their rooms when the fire broke out. It has caused damage to some property of the players and officials," he said.

"PCB has decided to curtail the National Women's One-Day Tournament 2024-25 in Karachi following a fire incident at the team hotel," the PCB said in a statement. "Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre." The PCB apparently tried to find an alternate accommodation for the teams but because of the Ideas Defence Exhibition being held in Karachi, they could not find a hotel.

Also Read: Shine on, Shinde!

The PCB said the decision to truncate the tournament was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the players. "Additionally, the unavailability of alternative accommodations to meet the approximately 100 rooms of the required standards contributed to this outcome," said the PCB statement. "To determine the tournament winner, the PCB has decided that the Invincibles and the Stars -- the top two teams after four matches each -- will face off in the final. The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever