PCB ends National Women's Championship after fire incident in team hotel

Updated on: 19 November,2024 04:05 PM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |



"Five players were in their rooms when the fire broke out. It has caused damage to some property of the players and officials," he said

PCB ends National Women's Championship after fire incident in team hotel

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to abruptly end the National Women's Championship here on Monday after five players had a close shave following a fire incident in the team hotel. The PCB had booked an entire floor for the five competing sides and team officials.


A source said that when the fire broke out, barring five players, all the other cricketers and officials were at the National Stadium either for matches or net sessions. "Five players were in their rooms when the fire broke out. It has caused damage to some property of the players and officials," he said.


"PCB has decided to curtail the National Women's One-Day Tournament 2024-25 in Karachi following a fire incident at the team hotel," the PCB said in a statement. "Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre." The PCB apparently tried to find an alternate accommodation for the teams but because of the Ideas Defence Exhibition being held in Karachi, they could not find a hotel.


The PCB said the decision to truncate the tournament was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the players. "Additionally, the unavailability of alternative accommodations to meet the approximately 100 rooms of the required standards contributed to this outcome," said the PCB statement. "To determine the tournament winner, the PCB has decided that the Invincibles and the Stars -- the top two teams after four matches each -- will face off in the final. The date and venue for the final will be announced in due course."

