Picking pink ball from hand could be tricky, says KL

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

Gearing up for his first day-night Test, senior India batter KL Rahul has figured out that the pink Kookaburra comes at a quicker pace, hits the hands harder while fielding and picking it from the bowler’s hand is pretty tricky.

Keen that he continues to do well Down Under, Rahul, who starred in India’s 295-run Test victory with a second-innings knock of 77 runs, is trying to pick as many cues as possible from the nets.

There has been some chatter in the dressing room about how it is a bit tricky to pick the shiny pink ball from a bowler’s hands. “If you look at pink ball, it tells you that it hasn’t lasted a long time and there will be a lot of help for the fast bowlers and that we had in Perth on Day One also, lot of seam movement,” he observed.

Asked what is the best way to play pink ball, Rahul had a straight answer. “Whatever players prefer. Picking the ball from hand is tricky for some of the boys. Getting used to seeing the ball from someone’s hand is step one for a batter. And then you give yourself the best chance to react and be in good positions. That’s what batters have been speaking about,” he gave his insight.

