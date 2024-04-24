Breaking News
NCP (SP) files complaint with EC over poll symbol given to independent candidate
Two held with firearms in Thane, 18 live cartridges seized
BJP will be wiped out in south India, its seats to get reduced in north: Aaditya Thackeray
Vehicles used in Viksit Bharat Yatra now being used by BJP: Sena (UBT) leader
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar gets Y-plus security cover
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pitches in WI can be slower itll turn a bit David Warner
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Pitches in WI can be slower, it’ll turn a bit': David Warner

Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Someone like Mike Hussey came out and scored runs for us. He had to come and knock it around,” Warner said

'Pitches in WI can be slower, it’ll turn a bit': David Warner

David Warner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Pitches in WI can be slower, it’ll turn a bit': David Warner
x
00:00

West Indies are famous for producing some of the best power-hitters in T20 cricket, but Australia veteran left-handed opener David Warner thinks amassing runs in the Caribbean during the T20 World Cup in June will be a tough ask due to slow conditions and ball turning a bit. The T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29. 


Though batters have gone slam-bang in IPL 2024, it will be different in West Indies, where the aggregate run-rate has been 7.91 for T20Is in the Caribbean since 2021. It implies that altering the batting tempo and finding the right path to get big scores on slow batting pitches will hold the key. “They [pitches in West Indies] can be slower and they’re going to turn a bit. I don’t think they’re going to be as compact as they are here. 


Also Read: Waist of a wicket!


I’ve played a lot of cricket over there and played in the CPL. The wickets tend to get a little bit lower and slower. Even when we played there in 2010 (T20) World Cup, the pitches there weren’t high-scoring. That’s when you did need an anchor. Someone like Mike Hussey came out and scored runs for us. He had to come and knock it around,” Warner said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

T20 World Cup 2024 david warner t20 world cup cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK