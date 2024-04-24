'Pitches in WI can be slower, it’ll turn a bit': David Warner

Someone like Mike Hussey came out and scored runs for us. He had to come and knock it around,” Warner said

David Warner. Pic/AFP

West Indies are famous for producing some of the best power-hitters in T20 cricket, but Australia veteran left-handed opener David Warner thinks amassing runs in the Caribbean during the T20 World Cup in June will be a tough ask due to slow conditions and ball turning a bit. The T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA from June 1-29.

Though batters have gone slam-bang in IPL 2024, it will be different in West Indies, where the aggregate run-rate has been 7.91 for T20Is in the Caribbean since 2021. It implies that altering the batting tempo and finding the right path to get big scores on slow batting pitches will hold the key. “They [pitches in West Indies] can be slower and they’re going to turn a bit. I don’t think they’re going to be as compact as they are here.

I’ve played a lot of cricket over there and played in the CPL. The wickets tend to get a little bit lower and slower. Even when we played there in 2010 (T20) World Cup, the pitches there weren’t high-scoring. That’s when you did need an anchor. Someone like Mike Hussey came out and scored runs for us. He had to come and knock it around,” Warner said.

