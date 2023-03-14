Players must show more intent: Mumbai U-25 coach Rajesh Pawar

In reply to Gujarat’s 199, the visitors were bowled out for 189. Wicketkeeper-batsman Vaibhav Kalamkar (44) and Khizar Dafedar (23) batted sensibly to stitch a 46-run ninth wicket stand on a challenging pitch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, but fell 10 runs short of Gujarat’s first innings total

Mumbai coach Rajesh Pawar

If the Mumbai U-25 team have to beat Gujarat U-25 to win the CK Nayudu Trophy, the players must show character and play with more intent, insisted their coach Rajesh Pawar on Monday.

Gujarat ahead on Day Two

Gujarat tormented their rivals to lead by 196 runs at stumps on Day Two of the four-day final at Valsad.

In reply to Gujarat’s 199, the visitors were bowled out for 189. Wicketkeeper-batsman Vaibhav Kalamkar (44) and Khizar Dafedar (23) batted sensibly to stitch a 46-run ninth wicket stand on a challenging pitch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, but fell 10 runs short of Gujarat’s first innings total.

The hosts’ batsmen Sunpreet Bagga (45) and skipper Kshitij Patel (32 not out) troubled the Mumbai bowlers by scoring 186-6 on the second day.

Also read: Mumbai’s Atharva Ankolekar shines with maiden fifer

‘We made a good comeback’

“We batted sensibly and made a good comeback after 77-5, especially Kalamkar, who fought well and scored 44 important runs. They [Gujarat] were 121-3 in the second innings at tea time, but our bowlers too made a strong comeback by getting three quick wickets,” Pawar told mid-day from Valsad. For Mumbai, left-arm spinners Atharva Ankolekar (who claimed 5-55 in the first innings) and Musheer Khan claimed four and two wickets respectively.

“I think the match is in a 50-50 situation. Tomorrow [Tuesday] is crucial for us. Players should play with more intent and show character. We need to play all three sessions smartly. We will try to get them all out as early as possible and I am confident that whatever target they set us, we will chase it,” remarked Pawar.