"Playing 10 months a year will lead to more injuries": Kapil Dev

When asked if Bumrah will be missed in the Champions Trophy 2025, Kapil Dev said that players should focus on supporting each other rather than thinking about the injured ones. Team India will kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a game against Bangladesh on February 20

Kapil Dev (Pic: File Pic)

Team India's legendary captain Kapil Dev expressed concern over the increasing number of injuries among the Indian cricketers.

The National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru has turned into a rehabilitation centre as players spend more time recovering than training.

The most recent injury was of Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Following his back injury, the pacer was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier, after the ODI World Cup 2023, star pacer Mohammed Shami was dealing with a leg injury and later underwent surgery.

His 14-month recovery ruled him out of the BGT series, which India lost for the first time in a decade. Shami's absence left Bumrah without a reliable bowling partner.

"The only thing that worries me is that they play for 10 months a year -- injuries will be much more common," the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper said at the Tata Steel Golf prize distribution ceremony here.

When asked if Bumrah will be missed in the Champions Trophy 2025, Kapil Dev said that players should focus on supporting each other rather than thinking about the injured ones.

"Why talk about someone who is not in the team? It's a team game, and the team has to win, not individuals. This is not badminton, tennis, or golf; we are playing a team sport in the Champions Trophy. If we play as a team, we will definitely win," said the 66-year-old.

"You never want your main players to get injured, but if it happens, you can't do anything about it. Good luck to my Indian team -- go and play well," he added.

Team India will kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a game against Bangladesh on February 20.

Kapil Dev also stated that the youngsters' confidence is unbelievable.

"When you see the youngsters, their confidence is unbelievable. We didn't have this much confidence when we were young. Good luck to them."

A known golf enthusiast and the current PGTI president, Kapil Dev also made a playful pitch for the sport.

"Tell everyone to play golf. If they are not playing cricket, they should come and play golf. If they do, their performance will be better. There is a lot of fun in golf."

Emphasising the importance of infrastructure for young golfers, he said: "If young players get the right facilities, they will improve. We are trying our best."

(With PTI Inputs)