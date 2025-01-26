'Please just never retire': Rohit Sharma called ‘the reason to watch cricket’ in viral fan letter

Rohit offered glimpses of his brilliance in the second innings, hitting three towering sixes before falling short of a substantial knock

India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma had a disappointing return to the Ranji Trophy, managing only 31 runs across both innings for Mumbai.

Making his red-ball domestic cricket comeback nearly after a decade, the right-hander offered glimpses of his brilliance in the second innings, hitting three towering sixes before falling short of a substantial knock.

Fans turned up in large numbers at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, eager to watch the 37-year-old in action. Special seating arrangements were made to accommodate the enthusiastic crowd, who were thrilled to witness the star batter grace the domestic stage once again, despite Mumbai’s eventual loss to Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the sea of admirers, 15-year-old Yathaarrt Chhabria stood out by penning a heartfelt letter to Rohit. In his message, the teenager described the India captain as his 'favourite player' and the 'greatest batsman of all time'.

“To my idol, my favourite player, and the greatest batsman of all time. I know I will be representing millions of others as I say this, you are the reason I watch this beautiful sport and I am so lucky to be born in an era blessed to watch your elegant batting," Yathaarrt wrote.

Rohit Sharma recieved a beautiful letter from a 15-year-old fan after the Ranji trophy match 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bXYHalo1LH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2025

He further praised Rohit's resilience and backed him to shine in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. "Form is temporary, class is permanent. It doesn’t matter, even if you haven’t played a big innings recently; I can see that you are on the right track, and you will tear teams apart in the Champions Trophy. Your 3 sixes yesterday were amazing. I had to sit and watch the match while [in] math class but it was worth it."

He also urged Rohit to continue playing and expressed admiration for his leadership qualities. "Haters will hate but your leadership is top-notch. You are the best character on the field and you have succeeded as both, a player and captain in EVERY SINGLE FORMAT. I've followed you forever and watch every game just for you. Please just never retire, I can't imagine how I'd turn on the TV and feel if I don’t see you walking out to open the innings," he wrote.

Yathaarrt, who dreams of becoming a sports analyst and has already completed an internship with the Rajasthan Royals, concluded his letter with a request for support from his idol. "I am a 15-year-old, well-spoken, and passionate boy. My dream is to be a sports analyst, and I have even completed an internship in association with Rajasthan Royals. If you could help me out in any way, please do let me know. I love you, Rohit, and I know you will return to the best of your abilities very, very soon," he added.

Rohit’s form has been a topic of concern, particularly following his underwhelming performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he managed just 31 runs across five innings. The skipper even opted out of the Sydney Test, citing his poor form, as India suffered a series loss to Australia.

It, however, remains uncertain whether Rohit will make himself available for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy fixture against Meghalaya, scheduled to begin on January 30.