PM Narendra Modi’s acknowledgment inspires cricket star Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj

Former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj on Saturday said she was overwhelmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “thoughtfully worded acknowledgment” of her contribution to the sport.

The prime minister extended good wishes to the legendary Indian batter after she announced her retirement from international cricket last month, saying the player has been an inspiration for many sportspersons.

“It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgment of my contribution to cricket,” Mithali tweeted.

“I will treasure this forever. I feel inspired and encouraged for my next chapter and will strive hard to live up to the expectations of our Hon’ble PM in contributing towards the growth of Indian sports,” she added.

