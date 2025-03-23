With Ponting taking over as the head coach and last year’s IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer becoming the skipper, Punjab Kings hope for a strong turnaround in their fortunes as they hunt for a maiden title win

Ricky Ponting

Listen to this article Ponting: 'We are going to become greatest Punjab Kings side' x 00:00

The immediate target is to end their title draught in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but head coach Ricky Ponting has also set the goal of becoming the best-ever Punjab Kings team.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Ponting taking over as the head coach and last year’s IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer becoming the skipper, Punjab Kings hope for a strong turnaround in their fortunes as they hunt for a maiden title win.

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in their opening match on March 25 in Ahmedabad. “The overall vision for this team is to win the IPL. I told the guys on the very first day when I joined the camp in Dharamshala that we were going to create and become the greatest Punjab Kings team that’s played,” Ponting was quoted as saying in a release from the franchise.

“That’s the journey that we’re on and that doesn’t happen overnight. You’ve got to create that,” he said. The Australian batting legend emphasised on developing a winning attitude, adding that he doesn’t want the opposition to take anything away from his side. “Winning is really an attitude thing. If we turn up to play, the opposition turns up to play, if they want to beat us, then it feels like they’re taking something away and I don’t want to let anyone take anything away from me or take anything away from my team,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever