Prabath Jayasuriya shines as SL beat Pak to level Test series at 1-1

Prabath Jayasuriya

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya grabbed another five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka thumped Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test to end the series 1-1 on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth 508 for victory, tourists Pakistan were bowled out for 261 in the second session on Day Five here with skipper Babar Azam hitting a valiant 81.

Jayasuriya, 30, a left-arm spinner, claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third Test since making his debut against Australia earlier this month. Fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis took four wickets.

