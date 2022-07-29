Martin Guptill overtakes Rohit Sharma to be leading scorer in T20I

During the course of his innings against Scotland, Guptill surpassed Rohit, who had become the highest run-scorer in T20Is (3,379) earlier this year. Guptill now has 3,399 runs in T20Is

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past India captain Rohit Sharma to become the highest run scorer in T20Is, during the first game against Scotland here.

The 35-year-old talismanic batter achieved the milestone on Wednesday en route his 31-ball 40.

Guptill’s opening partner Finn Allen also scored a stroke-filled maiden century (101 off 56 balls) in the shortest format, as the Black Caps posted 225-5 batting first. In reply, the hosts were restricted to 157-8 with Ish Sodhi claiming 4-28 and Mitchell Santner picking up 2-23. During the course of his innings, Guptill surpassed Rohit, who had become the highest run-scorer in T20Is (3,379) earlier this year. Guptill now has 3,399 runs in T20Is.

