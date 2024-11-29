In his previous outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw was dismissed for a duck against Maharashtra

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Prithvi Shaw’s quest for big runs hits a wall at 23 against Kerala in SMAT T20 x 00:00

Prithvi Shaw’s struggles with the bat continue to plague his career, as the young Mumbai opener suffered yet another underwhelming performance in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Despite a bright beginning, Shaw was unable to build on his early promise, departing for just 23 runs off 13 balls against Kerala on Friday. This marked another disappointing chapter in what has been a challenging season for the 25-year-old.

Despite his potential, the young opener went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His exclusion from the auction was a significant blow, following a series of poor performances.

In his previous outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw was dismissed for a duck against Maharashtra. While he managed to post a 33-run knock against Goa, it was far from enough to silence the growing criticism of his batting.

Shaw’s frustrations were further compounded by the relentless trolling he faces on social media. A video in which he candidly discussed the abuse and ridicule he endures went viral, shedding light on the emotional toll of being under constant scrutiny. In the video, Shaw remarked on the paradox of online criticism: “If he is not following me, then how will he troll? That means he has eyes on me,” he said, highlighting the irony of being targeted by people who are not even part of his fanbase but seem obsessed with his every move.

While Shaw has learned to take some of the trolling in stride, he admitted that certain memes and comments can sting. “If people make memes on me, I see them as well. I sometimes get hurt. Sometimes I feel it was a bit wrong, he should not have said like this," Shaw shared. The emotional toll of the constant negativity is evident in his words, especially when he spoke about public perceptions of him. “Whenever I am seen in public, people start saying what is Prithvi doing, he should be practising,” he added, underlining the pressure and judgment he faces from all corners.

Shaw’s cricketing journey has been a tumultuous one, characterised by moments of brilliance and unfortunate setbacks. In 2018, he was hailed as one of the most promising young players in world cricket, earning recognition from the International Cricket Council (ICC) as one of the top five breakout stars in men’s cricket. His raw talent and aggressive approach made him one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket.

However, Shaw's career took a major hit in 2019 when he was handed a doping ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sidelining him for several months. The ban ruled him out of action until November of that year, disrupting his momentum and leaving a stain on his early promise.