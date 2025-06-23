Prithvi Shaw’s career has seen a steady decline in recent seasons, with his red-ball prospects for India taking a hit due to repeated concerns over his fitness and discipline

Prithvi Shaw (Pic: AFP)

Prithvi Shaw officially requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to part ways with his home team Mumbai after having represented the side since 2017.

A senior official from the MCA confirmed to news agency PTI on Monday that the association had indeed received a formal request from Shaw, in which he expressed gratitude for his time with the Mumbai side.

"Yes, we have received a letter from him and it has been forwarded to the apex council for approval, and a decision on the same would be taken by the evening hopefully," the MCA source informed.

Outlining his desire to move forward for his 'growth and development as a cricketer', Shaw wrote, "At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer. In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new State Association in the upcoming domestic season."

Shaw said his decision has been made after "careful consideration, and with utmost respect for the MCA." "I remain ever grateful to the association for the guidance and platform provided over the years."

Shaw’s career has seen a steady decline in recent seasons, with his red-ball prospects for India taking a hit due to repeated concerns over his fitness and discipline. Despite making an early mark at the international level, featuring in five Tests and six ODIs, his off-field controversies have kept him out of national contention.

His troubles intensified last season when he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad, primarily on account of poor fitness and recurring disciplinary issues. He did, however, feature in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 domestic competition, where Mumbai clinched the title by defeating Madhya Pradesh. That outing marked his last appearance for the Mumbai side.

Throughout the season, Shaw's professionalism came under scrutiny, with several MCA officials openly voicing concerns. Even Mumbai’s skipper during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shreyas Iyer, reportedly appeared displeased with Shaw’s approach, though he refrained from commenting publicly in detail.

"He needs to get his work ethics right, and if he does that, the sky is the limit for him," Iyer told reporters in Bengaluru. "We can't babysit anyone, right? Every professional who is playing at this level, they need to know what they should be doing. And he has also done it in the past; it's not that he hasn't. He has to focus, he has to sit back, (and) put a thinking cap on, and then figure out himself. He will get the answer by himself," he added.