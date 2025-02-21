Proteas, Afghans seek strong start

SA aim to shed chokers tag, while Afghanistan eye another good showing in multi-nation event as they begin Champions Trophy campaign today

South Africa players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand’s Will Young during the tri-series match in Lahore recently

Debutants Afghanistan will aim to continue their impressive rise in white-ball cricket, while South Africa will once again attempt to shed the ‘chokers’ tag when the two sides kick off their Champions Trophy campaign here on Friday.

The inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, which was called the Knockout Trophy at that time, remains the only ICC men’s senior title that South Africa have secured despite having produced some of the world’s greatest cricketers, especially in the limited-overs format.

The Proteas boast of a well-balanced squad with a formidable batting line-up.

While skipper Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram will anchor the top order, the big-hitting trio of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs are well-equipped to provide the final flourish.

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan. Pics/AFP

South Africa’s biggest challenge heading into the tournament is their depleted bowling attack as key pacers Anrich Nortje, Nandre Burger, and Gerald Coetzee are ruled out due to injuries.

Known for his pace, aggression, and the knack of striking at crucial moments, Kagiso Rabada will be the Proteas’ key weapon in both the Powerplay and death overs.

Marco Jansen, too, will be expected to step up significantly. His ability to build pressure and deliver impactful spells will be crucial.

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi will be looking to rediscover his rhythm and confidence after a below-par showing in the recent tri-series.

Clubbed alongside an off-colour England, injury-plagued Australia and Afghanistan, South Africa have a good chance of advancing to the knockout stage. But the Afghans could prove to be the proverbial banana peel.

The war-torn nation have emerged as a strong contender to make the semi-finals.

Their impressive performances in recent ICC events include dominant wins over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup and reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year.

Their biggest strength expectedly remains their spin attack comprising the redoubtable Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and left-armers Noor Ahmad and Nangeyalia Kharote. They will play all three group matches in Pakistan where spin will be a decisive factor.

