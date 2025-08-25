Breaking News
Karsan Ghavri links Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement to prolonged neglect

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Both Kohli and Rohit had announced their Test retirements last May, ahead of the five-Test series in England

Karsan Ghavri

Former India all-rounder and Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy-winning head coach Karsan Ghavri, reckoned Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara’s decision to retire from international cricket may have come out of frustration. Ghavri, 74, also felt the 103-Test veteran deserved a farewell match.

Pujara, 37, who scored 7195 runs with 19 centuries, announced his retirement via social media on Sunday.



“It’s possible, he [Pujara] may have retired out of frustration. After representing the country for so long, if a player is not getting chances, anyone will be frustrated. Similarly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must have felt that frustration too before the recent England tour. The BCCI may have their own ideas, but ultimately, the player suffers. These players are not demanding crores of rupees. It’s all about honour and they all deserved that farewell Test, 110 per cent,” Ghavri told mid-day on Sunday.


“All those who have played 100 Tests, should be honoured with a farewell match. The BCCI should have given that honour to Kohli, Rohit and Pujara as they 
thoroughly deserved it considering their huge contribution to the game. No one wants to end their career like this. If someone has represented the country in 100 or more Tests, it is most definitely a sizeable contribution. He [Pujara] belongs to that distinguished list of players,” added Ghavri.

It is learnt from sources that Pujara, who scored 21,301 first-class runs in 278 matches, was keen to play for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, starting on September 28 in Bengaluru, but was not picked. He also wanted to play for Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, starting from October 15.

