Pujara, Surya fifties put West in control

Cheteshwar Pujara looked rock-solid, while Suryakumar Yadav played his natural attacking game as their contrasting half-centuries put West Zone in complete control after left-arm medium pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla’s five-wicket haul floored Central Zone on Day Two of the Duleep Trophy semi-final here.

At stumps, West Zone reached 149-3 in their second essay, extending their overall lead to 241. Meanwhile, after their batsmen’s limp outing, North Zone bowlers produced a gritty effort to bowl out South Zone for 195. At close, North were 51-2 in their second innings for a lead of 54 runs.

