Rabada on scheduling It was unacceptable

“It was very very unacceptable and remains unacceptable to date. It was obviously a planning issue. It is unacceptable that is all I would say about that,” Rabada, one of the leading fast bowlers in the game said

SA pacer Kagiso Rabada

Still bitter about the scheduling fiasco that forced him and other senior players to miss a two-Test series against New Zealand earlier this year, South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada says they were not given a say in the “unacceptable” botch-up.

As many as seven uncapped players were named for the series which was a part of the World Test Championship, even as first-choice players were involved in the SA20 league at home. Neil Brand, who captained the team in New Zealand, made his Test debut during the opening game in Mount Maunganui and the hosts expectedly won the series 2-0. Looking back at that controversial episode, Rabada hoped players will not have to go through such unsavoury moments again.

Rabada, who is currently playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL, also offered strong support to the uncapped South Africa players who were put in that awkward situation for no fault of their own.

