Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rahul Dravid addresses Indian womens cricket team ahead of Bangladesh tour

Rahul Dravid addresses Indian women's cricket team ahead of Bangladesh tour

Updated on: 24 May,2023 06:06 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Top

Hours before leaving the Indian shores for the World Test Championship final, men's team head coach Rahul Dravid spent some quality time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and gave a pep talk to women cricketers ahead of their tour of Bangladesh

Rahul Dravid addresses Indian women's cricket team ahead of Bangladesh tour

Rahul Dravid (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Rahul Dravid addresses Indian women's cricket team ahead of Bangladesh tour
x
00:00

Hours before leaving the Indian shores for the World Test Championship final, men's team head coach Rahul Dravid spent some quality time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and gave a pep talk to women cricketers ahead of their tour of Bangladesh.


The Indian women's team is currently undergoing a conditioning camp at the NCA ahead of its tour of Bangladesh, where it will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.


"Head Coach Rahul Dravid had a very insightful interaction with the Senior Women cricketers at NCA, Bangalore. They got a new perspective on preparation, the need for constant improvement and the process of chasing excellence. We thank Mr Rahul Dravid for making time for this interaction with India's top women cricketers," the BCCI tweeted.


Rahul was accompanied by NCA head VVS Laxman during the session which was attended by country's top cricketers, including Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Puja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Arundhati Reddy to name a few.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri wants both Ashwin and Jadeja in Indian playing XI for World Test Championship final

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian womens cricket team cricket news rahul dravid sports sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK