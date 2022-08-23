Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19, could miss Asia Cup 2022: Report

Dravid, who was rested for the Zimbabwe series, may also miss the Asia Cup where India are scheduled to open their campaign in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28
Rahul Dravid
Days before India's opening campaign in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the UAE, the team has suffered a big blow with a report saying that head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid-19.
Dravid did not travel to Zimbabwe for the recently-concluded three-match One-day International series, which the KL Rahul-led side won 3-0. Due to the busy international schedule, the coaching staff, including Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, was rested by the senior selection committee.
Also Read: Zimbabwe took the game deep, would've liked to finish it earlier says KL Rahul
India are scheduled to open their campaign in the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 and would like to avenge the 10-wicket loss against Babar Azam's side in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.
It's not clear whether Dravid will join the team for the crucial opening game or will fly to the UAE once he gets the all-clear from the Indian cricket board medical staff, said a report on indiatoday.in.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, hasn't yet confirmed Dravid's Covid-positive status.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever