Rain halts India-SL Super 4 clash

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2023 06:45 PM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

It was a day after they had posted a mammoth 350-plus total against arch-rivals Pakistan en route to their huge 228-run win

Sri Lanka (Pic: AFP)

India were 197 for nine against Sri Lanka in their Super Four clash, when there was yet another rain interruption in the Asia Cup, here on Tuesday.


Sri Lankan rookie leftarm spinner Dunith Wellalage retuned with a careerbest 5/40, while Charith Asalanka offspinner accounted for the remaining four wickets in a stellar bowling display of 9-1-18-4 to derail the star-studded Indians after they opted to bat.


Also Read: Rohit Sharma sixth Indian to amass 10,000 ODI runs


It was a day after they had posted a mammoth 350-plus total against arch-rivals Pakistan en route to their huge 228-run win.

Mohammed Siraj was batting on two, giving company to Axar Patel (15 batting) when rain halted the play. Rohit Sharma was the Indian topscorer with his 48-ball 53.

