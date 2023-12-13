Having lost to arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets in an earlier game, India colts, led by Uday Saharan, needed to win their final league game to qualify for the knock-out stage and they absolutely dominated the proceedings against the boys from Himalayan nation

Raj Limbani

Listen to this article Raj Limbani’s 7-13 helps India beat Nepal to enter semis x 00:00

Seam bowler Raj Limbani bowled an incisive spell to record the brilliant figures of 7-13 as India cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Nepal to clinch a semi-final berth in the U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Tuesday.

After shooting out Nepal for just 52 runs in 22.1 overs, courtesy Limbani’s superb performance, all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni (43 not out), kept the IPL scouts interested with five huge sixes to knock off the runs in just 7.1 overs.

Nepal were already out of contention after losing both their group league game but their worst was saved for the last with none of their players getting into double digits.

