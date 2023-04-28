Breaking News
Raj Singh Dungarpur Cup: MCC-Ours Cricket Academy set for blockbuster clash

Updated on: 28 April,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
In Group ‘B’, Ours Cricket Academy secured the top spot on better quotient as three teams (Sanjeevani CA, Dream 11 Vengsarkar CA and Ours CA) were locked on four points each. The final will be played from 9:30 am at Brabourne

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Mumbai Cricket Club and Ours Cricket Academy will clash in Friday’s final of the Raj Singh Dungarpur Cup U-15 cricket tournament, organised by the Cricket Club of India. In their last league match on Thursday, Mumbai Cricket Club beat Salgaonkar SC by 112 runs to remain unbeaten in Group ‘A’ with six points.


In Group ‘B’, Ours Cricket Academy secured the top spot on better quotient as three teams (Sanjeevani CA, Dream 11 Vengsarkar CA and Ours CA) were locked on four points each. The final will be played from 9:30 am at Brabourne.


