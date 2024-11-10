“Tamore is suffering from fever and hence Anand will replace him in the squad,” MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap told Sunday mid-day

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anand to replace Tamore for Services tie

Dr HD Kanga Cricket League’s top run-getter Akash Anand, who is a wicketkeeper-batsman for Cricket Club of India, will replace Hardik Tamore in the Mumbai team for their next Ranji Trophy game against Services starting on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Anand scored 262 runs in five Kanga games with the help of two centuries recently.