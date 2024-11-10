Breaking News
Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anand to replace Tamore for Services tie

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com



“Tamore is suffering from fever and hence Anand will replace him in the squad,” MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap told Sunday mid-day

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anand to replace Tamore for Services tie

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anand to replace Tamore for Services tie
Dr HD Kanga Cricket League’s top run-getter Akash Anand, who is a wicketkeeper-batsman for Cricket Club of India, will replace Hardik Tamore in the Mumbai team for their next Ranji Trophy game against Services starting on Wednesday in New Delhi. 


Also Read: Be loyal to your clubs, ex-India batter Amre tells players


“Tamore is suffering from fever and hence Anand will replace him in the squad,” MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap told Sunday mid-day. 


Anand scored 262 runs in five Kanga games with the help of two centuries recently.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 mumbai ranji team ranji trophy cricket club of india cricket news

