Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Be loyal to your clubs ex India batter Amre tells players

Be loyal to your clubs, ex-India batter Amre tells players

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Parkophene Cricketers (2017-18) and PJ Hindu Gymkhana (2019-20) were also handed their premier division champions trophies on Monday

Be loyal to your clubs, ex-India batter Amre tells players

Pravin Amre at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Be loyal to your clubs, ex-India batter Amre tells players
x
00:00

Former India batsman Pravin Amre has stressed on the importance of club loyalty among cricketers and wants to see them walk the talk with this aspect to help their respective teams win the prestigious Dr HD Kanga Cricket League. “I had only one club on my MCA card, which was Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG), who gave me an opportunity to play in the ‘A’ Division when I was an U-19 cricketer. This was a big thing for me.


“Everyone wants to play for Mumbai, but if you are loyal to your club, you will get the opportunity to perform and help your club win,” Amre said while addressing cricketers as chief guest of the Kanga League prize distribution function at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. MIG Cricket Club, who emerged ‘A’ Division champions in 2018-19 and 2023-24, received their pending rewards. Parkophene Cricketers (2017-18) and PJ Hindu Gymkhana (2019-20) were also handed their premier division champions trophies on Monday.


Also Read: Mumbai player Jetsun Narbu Chee: In cricket, my skill helps me stand out, not my ethnicity


Amre, who scored a century on his Test debut against South Africa at Durban in 1992, showed signs of emotion while giving away the trophies to the champion teams across various divisions. “It’s a big honour for me to give away awards to the players, [awards] which I had received while playing. “My only suggestion is to finish Kanga League by October 15. If Kanga League games are played on good pitches, they will create different records. So Kanga League should be like a Kanga League only, which needs to start by July-end,” Amre added, while admitting playing the League helped him to play at the highest level without feeling the pressure.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pravin Amre Dr HD Kanga Cricket League cricket news Mumbai sports sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK