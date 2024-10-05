Despite making a mark in national-level tournaments, Mumbai’s sole cricketer of Tibetan origin Jetsun Narbu Chee still battles for recognition in the city circuit

Jetsun Narbu Chee

Listen to this article Mumbai player Jetsun Narbu Chee: In cricket, my skill helps me stand out, not my ethnicity x 00:00

Born to Tibetan parents and raised in the bustling heart of Mumbai, Jetsun Narbu Chee, knows a thing or two about standing out. For the 19-year-old, cricket has helped her find her place in a city where her Tibetan roots can set her apart in a crowd. “When I was younger, I just wanted to be ‘normal’—to look like my friends and avoid racial slurs. But my parents encouraged me to embrace being different. Cricket allows me to stand out because of my skill and dedication, not my ethnicity,” says the Kandivli resident who is currently the sole Tibetan-origin cricketer in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When Jetsun stands tall in her white cricket gear, people don’t see her just as a girl with Tibetan roots, they see her as a cricketer, they see her as someone with the potential to play for India,” says her father, Narbu Chee. It was his support and a chance sighting of a woman cricketer on television that led to Jetsun eventually donning the whites. “I was sitting at home and watching a match with my father [in 2018] when I noticed someone on the field had a ponytail. I naively asked my father, ‘Do girls also play cricket?’” Jetsun tells Sunday mid-day. “At that point, I didn’t know any better, and the women’s cricket scene in India hadn’t really picked up.”

Her father, a cricket aficionado himself, responded, “Yes, they do. Would you like to play too?” This simple conversation marked the beginning of her cricket journey at just 13 years of age. “Through intense physical training, I built stamina at a young age, which naturally led me to train as a wicketkeeper. Today, I can keep for three hours at a stretch without getting tired,” says the second-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Financial Markets at Jai Hind College, who credits her academic success to the discipline she inculcated from cricket.

The wicket-keeper and opening batsman has made her mark at various state and national-level under-19 tournaments. In 2021, she wore the Sikkim women’s team jersey during the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy and the T-20 Women’s Senior Tournament. Last year, she played on Mumbai’s team in the national under-19 ODI and T20 tournaments.

“Jetsun scored two half-centuries in 2021 [while playing as a guest player for Sikkim]. I believe that my daughter can inspire many girls venturing into sports,” says her father. Despite her talent, Jetsun has struggled to find opportunities in Mumbai’s competitive cricket circuit. Her name does not figure in any of teams competing in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy is slated to begin in a fortnight, from October 17.

“Since 2021, I haven’t been getting concrete chances to showcase my talent nationally,” she says, “Unless given the opportunity, how can I prove myself on a larger platform? All I am asking for is a chance, even if it is a chance to fail.” The Tibetan community in Mumbai is small, but the lack of community representation hasn’t dulled her drive.

Jetsun’s first coach, Kiran Kamble, recalls her dedication: “From the start, I only guided her. She would always coax me to let her practise longer. This dedication is rare and only comes from true passion.” Another coach adds, “Her positive body language and attitude make her a valuable team member. Though she didn’t get enough opportunities in last year’s under-19 tournaments, she delivered not-out innings whenever she played.”

Jetsun and her father know the road ahead won’t be easy. “The goal is to play for India,” he says, adding, “We don’t come from a large, well-connected community, but Jetsun has always made her own way. Nevertheless, if nurtured with care and given the respect she deserves, Jetsun can take our country to new heights.”